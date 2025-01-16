Who's Playing

After five games on the road, UMBC is heading back home. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 265 points over their last three matches.

Last Thursday, UMBC got the win against N.J. Tech by a conclusive 87-64. The Retrievers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 23 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. can finally bid farewell to their nine-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-72 victory over Binghamton.

UMBC now has a winning record of 9-8. As for New Hamp., their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 41.2% of their field goals this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, UMBC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be New Hamp.'s 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

UMBC is a big 13.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..