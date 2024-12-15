Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Montana State 5-5, USC 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats and the USC Trojans will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Montana State beat Kansas City 74-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, USC can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. Everything went their way against Washington as USC made off with an 85-61 win. With the Trojans ahead 51-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

USC's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Desmond Claude, who went 5 for 6 en route to 20 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Saint Thomas, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, USC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Montana State has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-5 record this season. As for USC, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: Montana State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Montana State's sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.