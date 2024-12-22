Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Southern U. 5-6, USC 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Southern U. Jaguars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the USC Trojans at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.6 points per game this season.

On Friday, Southern U. ended up a good deal behind LMU and lost 89-73.

The losing side was boosted by Puoch Dobuol, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Ole Miss on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Jacobs, who had 16 points.

Even though they lost, Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, USC's and CSNorthridge's game on Wednesday was close at halftime, but USC turned on the heat in the second half with 50 points. USC put the hurt on CSNorthridge with a sharp 90-69 win. The Trojans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

USC relied on the efforts of Desmond Claude, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists, and Chibuzo Agbo, who went 6 for 10 en route to 23 points. Another player making a difference was Saint Thomas, who had 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Southern U. now has a losing record at 5-6. As for USC, the victory was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 8-4.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Southern U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6. Given Southern U.'s sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.