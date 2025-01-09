Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Grand Canyon 11-4, Utah Valley 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Valley will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Center. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Wolverines sitting on four straight victories and the Antelopes on five.

Utah Valley is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 64-53 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon rang in the new year with an 82-71 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Grand Canyon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive games.

Utah Valley's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6. As for Grand Canyon, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah Valley has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Utah Valley might still be hurting after the devastating 86-67 loss they got from Grand Canyon in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Utah Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a 4-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah Valley.