Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Little Rock 1-2, UTSA 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTSA Convocation Center.

Last Tuesday, UTSA came up short against Bradley and fell 85-72. The loss was the Roadrunners' first of the season.

Last Tuesday, UTSA came up short against Bradley and fell 85-72. The loss was the Roadrunners' first of the season.

Despite the defeat, UTSA had strong showings from Raekwon Horton, who posted 15 points along with six rebounds and five steals, and Primo Spears, who had 20 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, Little Rock ended up a good deal behind Arkansas State on Tuesday and lost 80-63. The Trojans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Having lost for the first time this season, UTSA fell to 1-1. As for Little Rock, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

UTSA came up short against Little Rock when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 93-84. Will UTSA have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UTSA is a big 8.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.