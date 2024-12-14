Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-3, Valparaiso 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Valparaiso came up short against Drake and fell 66-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Beacons in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite the loss, Valparaiso had strong showings from Tyler Schmidt, who went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points, and Isaiah Shaw, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points. Shaw had some trouble finding his footing against DePaul last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Valparaiso struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan got the win against Aquinas College on Thursday by a conclusive 93-69. The Chippewas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 24 points or more this season.

Valparaiso's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-4. As for Central Michigan, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Valparaiso hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've been averaging 14.4. Given Valparaiso's sizable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Valparaiso came up short against Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 71-67. Will Valparaiso have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Central Michigan has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Valparaiso.