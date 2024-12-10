Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Penn 3-6, VCU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for VCU. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Penn Quakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Stuart Siegel Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, everything came up roses for VCU against Georgia Southern as the squad secured an 89-54 victory. The Rams have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season.

VCU can attribute much of their success to Max Shulga, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points. That's the most threes Shulga has posted since back in January. The team also got some help courtesy of Phillip Russell, who posted 17 points plus two steals.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Penn's game on Saturday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 60-47 to Drexel. The matchup marked the Quakers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Nick Spinoso put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 21 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

VCU pushed their record up to 7-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Penn, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-6.

Odds

VCU is a big 22.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

