Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, VCU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 42-37 lead against William & Mary.

If VCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-3 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with a 5-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ VCU Rams

Current Records: William & Mary 5-6, VCU 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.60

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for VCU. They will be home for the holidays to greet the William & Mary Tribe at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stuart Siegel Center. The timing is sure in the Rams' favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Tribe have been banged up by ten consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

VCU is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering New Mexico just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 78-71 to the Lobos.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Max Shulga, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, even though Richmond scored an imposing 87 points on Wednesday, William & Mary still came out on top. William & Mary walked away with a 93-87 win over Richmond.

William & Mary's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matteus Case led the charge by going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus six assists. Those six assists gave Case a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Lowe, who earned 14 points along with seven rebounds.

VCU's loss dropped their record down to 9-3. As for William & Mary, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VCU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

VCU is a big 18.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

