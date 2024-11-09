Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wash. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Wash. State is up 45-42 over Bradley.

If Wash. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, Bradley will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Bradley 1-0, Wash. State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Wash. State Cougars will face off against the Bradley Braves at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Wash. State is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Portland State by a score of 100-92. The win was all the more spectacular given the Cougars were down by 17 with 14:10 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Cedric Coward, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ethan Price, who had 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat SE Missouri State 88-60.

Wash. State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, Wash. State was a solid 6-4 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Cougars fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,232.73. On the other hand, Bradley will play as the favorite, and the team was 19-6 as such last season.

Odds

Bradley is a slight 1-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

