Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Fresno State 3-2, Wash. State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will face off against the Wash. State Cougars on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena. The Cougars are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulldogs in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Fresno State is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since February 10th on Saturday. They had just enough and edged LBSU out 72-69. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bulldogs were down by 17 with 7:00 left in the first half.

Fresno State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mykell Robinson, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Amar Augillard, who scored 25 points.

Fresno State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Wash. State didn't have too much trouble with Eastern Washington on Thursday as they won 96-81. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cougars.

Wash. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dane Erikstrup led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. Cedric Coward was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds.

Fresno State's victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-2. As for Wash. State, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Fresno State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wash. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Wash. State and Fresno State pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Wash. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

