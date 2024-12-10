Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Washington 2-8, Washington 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Washington is 4-0 against Eastern Washington since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Washington Huskies will host the Eastern Washington Eagles at 11:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Washington is headed into Tuesday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 85-61 punch to the gut against USC on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Huskies let down their fans at home.

Despite their loss, Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mekhi Mason, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Eastern Washington faltered in their contest on Saturday. Their bruising 74-53 defeat to S. Dak. State might stick with them for a while. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-22.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Washington struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Washington's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-3. As for Eastern Washington, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-8.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Washington has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7. Given Washington's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Washington is a big 13.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won all of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last 7 years.