USC Trojans @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: USC 5-4, Washington 6-2

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

TV: Big Ten Network

After three games on the road, Washington is heading back home. They and the USC Trojans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Washington is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UCLA just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 69-58 to the Bruins.

Despite their defeat, Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Harris, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Wilhelm Breidenbach, who posted nine points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oregon.

Like USC, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Chibuzo Agbo led the charge by earning 18 points in addition to five rebounds. Agbo's performance made up for a slower game against Saint Mary's on Thursday.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-2. As for USC, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Washington has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1. Given Washington's sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Washington came up short against USC when the teams last played back in March, falling 80-74. Will Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

USC has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.