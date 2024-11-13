Who's Playing

Fisk Bulldogs @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Fisk 0-1, Alabama A&M 1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off against the Fisk Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Fisk will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Alabama A&M took their game with ease, bagging a 103-57 win over Arkansas Baptist. With the Bulldogs ahead 54-35 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Alabama A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arkansas Baptist only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Fisk had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against Tennessee State last Monday, falling 96-66. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulldogs in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost eight in a row.

Alabama A&M strolled past Fisk in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a score of 71-55. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fisk turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.