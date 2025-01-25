Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: LSU 12-6, Alabama 16-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $64.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. They and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.9 points per game this season.

Alabama is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Vanderbilt. Alabama strolled past Vanderbilt with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 103-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mouhamed Dioubate, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Dioubate continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Aden Holloway was another key player, going 8 for 11 en route to 22 points.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 30-30 at halftime, LSU was not quite Texas A&M's equal in the second half on Saturday. They fell 68-57 to the Aggies. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cam Carter, who scored 16 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

Alabama has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season. As for LSU, they dropped their record down to 12-6 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Alabama strolled past LSU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 109-92. Does Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will LSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Alabama is a big 17-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 16.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against LSU.