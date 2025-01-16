Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Bryant 8-9, Albany 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Albany will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Albany is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 30, 2024 on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 87-66 walloping at the hands of Maine. The Great Danes have struggled against the Black Bears recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Bryant hadn't done well against Vermont recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Bryant blew past Vermont 73-53. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Albany's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Bryant, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Albany came up short against Bryant in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 83-79. Will Albany have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bryant is a 3-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Bryant has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Albany.