Halftime Report
Bucknell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead American 33-22.
If Bucknell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, American will have to make due with a 7-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ American Eagles
Current Records: Bucknell 6-10, American 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. The Bison are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
On Wednesday, Bucknell needed a bit of extra time to put away Lafayette. They skirted past the Leopards 65-62. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bison have posted against the Leopards since February 19, 2022.
Among those leading the charge was Josh Bascoe, who went 8 for 15 en route to 23 points plus two blocks.
Meanwhile, American came up short against Boston U. on Wednesday and fell 60-54. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost four in a row.
Matt Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Less helpful for American was Matt Mayock's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Bucknell's victory bumped their record up to 6-10. As for American, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.
Bucknell is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 6-10 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 10-5-1 record against the spread.
Everything went Bucknell's way against American when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as Bucknell made off with an 80-57 win. Does Bucknell have another victory up their sleeve, or will American turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
American is a 3-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 129.5 points.
Series History
American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Bucknell 80 vs. American 57
- Feb 03, 2024 - American 75 vs. Bucknell 66
- Jan 06, 2024 - American 71 vs. Bucknell 63
- Feb 28, 2023 - American 64 vs. Bucknell 59
- Feb 13, 2023 - Bucknell 73 vs. American 51
- Feb 01, 2023 - Bucknell 78 vs. American 71
- Feb 09, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2022 - American 63 vs. Bucknell 55
- Feb 28, 2021 - American 81 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - American 78 vs. Bucknell 71