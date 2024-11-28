Halftime Report

A win for Arizona would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Davidson 49-37.

If Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Davidson will have to make due with a 4-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Davidson 4-0, Arizona 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. They will square off against the Davidson Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Arizona is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.5 points per game this season.

Arizona had been on a three-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Duke put an end to it on Friday. Arizona took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Duke. That makes it the first time this season the Wildcats have let down their home crowd.

The losing side was boosted by Jaden Bradley, who scored 18 points along with five steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two).

Meanwhile, Davidson entered their tilt with VMI on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They put a hurting on the Keydets to the tune of 93-66. The Wildcats' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reed Bailey, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. Bobby Durkin was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus four steals.

Davidson was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only racked up 13.

Arizona's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Davidson, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arizona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Arizona is a big 15.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

