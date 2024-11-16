Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: SC State 2-2, Bethune-Cook. 0-3

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State is 2-7 against Bethune-Cook. since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The SC State Bulldogs will challenge the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89.2 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, SC State couldn't handle Jacksonville and fell 71-62.

SC State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell victim to a bruising 91-69 loss at the hands of PFW.

SC State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

SC State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: SC State is playing as the underdog, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

SC State came up short against Bethune-Cook. in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 80-71. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 9 games against SC State.