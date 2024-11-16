Who's Playing
SC State Bulldogs @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats
Current Records: SC State 2-2, Bethune-Cook. 0-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida
- Ticket Cost: $730.00
What to Know
SC State is 2-7 against Bethune-Cook. since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The SC State Bulldogs will challenge the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 89.2 points per game this season.
Last Thursday, SC State couldn't handle Jacksonville and fell 71-62.
SC State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville racked up 20.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell victim to a bruising 91-69 loss at the hands of PFW.
SC State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.
SC State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: SC State is playing as the underdog, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
SC State came up short against Bethune-Cook. in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 80-71. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Bethune-Cook. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 150 points.
Series History
Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 9 games against SC State.
- Dec 09, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 80 vs. SC State 71
- Feb 22, 2020 - Bethune-Cook. 69 vs. SC State 65
- Jan 27, 2020 - Bethune-Cook. 78 vs. SC State 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - Bethune-Cook. 98 vs. SC State 95
- Feb 16, 2019 - Bethune-Cook. 98 vs. SC State 73
- Jan 03, 2018 - Bethune-Cook. 86 vs. SC State 80
- Jan 14, 2017 - SC State 78 vs. Bethune-Cook. 74
- Mar 03, 2016 - SC State 85 vs. Bethune-Cook. 72
- Dec 07, 2015 - Bethune-Cook. 69 vs. SC State 54