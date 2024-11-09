Halftime Report

VCU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Boston College 33-20.

VCU has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: VCU 1-0, Boston College 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VCU Rams will face off against the Boston College Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

VCU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They put the hurt on Bellarmine with a sharp 84-65 win. The Rams were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Boston College was able to grind out a solid victory over The Citadel on Monday, taking the game 69-60.

Donald Hand Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

VCU is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for VCU considering the team was a sub-par 3-7 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $298.23. On the other hand, Boston College will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-3 as such last season.

Odds

Boston College is a big 11-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

