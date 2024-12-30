Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Siena 5-7, Cornell 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Siena Saints will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Newman Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Cornell is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Illinois State just ended the team's three-game winning streak last Sunday. They fell just short of the Redbirds by a score of 80-77. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Big Red have suffered since March 2nd.

Despite their loss, Cornell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. AK Okereke, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Nazir Williams, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds.

Cornell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Siena came up short against Holy Cross last Friday and fell 78-70. The Saints have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Siena's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Jackson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points, and Justice Shoats, who earned 17 points. Shoats had some trouble finding his footing against St. Bona. two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Cornell's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Siena, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Cornell's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Cornell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cornell's opponent in mind: they have a solid 1-0 record against the spread vs Siena over their last one matchups.

Odds

Cornell is a big 12.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Big Red, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cornell has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Siena.