Who's Playing
FDU Knights @ Creighton Bluejays
Current Records: FDU 1-1, Creighton 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
What to Know
The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the FDU Knights at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Creighton is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They came out on top against UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 99-86.
Ryan Kalkbrenner had a dynamite game for Creighton, dropping a double-double on 49 points and 11 rebounds. Kalkbrenner has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Steven Ashworth, who had 25 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for FDU against SUNY-Purchase on Thursday as the team secured a 112-72 win. With the Knights ahead 70-38 at the half, the game was all but over already.