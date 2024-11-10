Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: FDU 1-1, Creighton 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the FDU Knights at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Creighton is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They came out on top against UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 99-86.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had a dynamite game for Creighton, dropping a double-double on 49 points and 11 rebounds. Kalkbrenner has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Steven Ashworth, who had 25 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for FDU against SUNY-Purchase on Thursday as the team secured a 112-72 win. With the Knights ahead 70-38 at the half, the game was all but over already.