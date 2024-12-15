Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: Denver 6-6, CS Fullerton 3-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers are taking a road trip to face off against the CS Fullerton Titans at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Titan Gym. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

CS Fullerton is hoping to do what Colorado-CS couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Denver's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Denver came out on top against Colorado-CS by a score of 94-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for CS Fullerton, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 61-55 win over LA Sierra on Tuesday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Titans as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

CS Fullerton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Denver pushed their record up to 6-6 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for CS Fullerton, their victory bumped their record up to 3-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 59.7. The only thing between Denver and another offensive beatdown is CS Fullerton. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Denver skirted past CS Fullerton 65-62 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. Will Denver repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.