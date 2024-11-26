Who's Playing

PSU-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: PSU-Wilkes-Barre 0-2, Delaware State 2-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Delaware State is heading back home. They will welcome the PSU-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, Delaware State couldn't handle Mt St Mary's and fell 76-66.

Delaware State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Mt St Mary's posted 17.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for PSU-Wilkes-Barre to recover from the 89-34 bruising that Towson dished out on November 8th. The Nittany Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-22.

Delaware State dropped their record down to 2-4 with the defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for PSU-Wilkes-Barre, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.