Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: UConn 10-3, DePaul 9-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

DePaul is 0-9 against UConn since December of 2020 but things could change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.1 points per game this season.

DePaul took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. Everything went their way against Loyola Maryland as DePaul made off with an 84-65 win. The Blue Demons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was NJ Benson, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 17 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Northwestern last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

DePaul smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UConn came tearing into last Saturday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Bulldogs with a 78-74 victory.

UConn's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alex Karaban, who posted 21 points in addition to six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hassan Diarra, who had 12 points along with seven assists and three steals.

DePaul's win bumped their record up to 9-4. As for UConn, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: DePaul has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

DePaul was pulverized by UConn 101-65 when the teams last played back in February. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point DePaul was down 52-29.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 4 years.