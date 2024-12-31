Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Va. Tech 5-7, Duke 10-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Duke Blue Devils and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Duke blew past Georgia Tech, posting an 82-56 win. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 21 points or more this season.

Duke relied on the efforts of Kon Knueppel, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five assists, and Khaman Maluach, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points plus eight rebounds. Knueppel had some trouble finding his footing against George Mason last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Tech only posted 12.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Va. Tech on Saturday, but boy were they wrong. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Saint Joseph's an easy 82-62 victory. The matchup was a close 32-30 at the break, but unfortunately for the Hokies it sure didn't stay that way.

Duke has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Va. Tech, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Duke hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging 14.5. Given Duke's sizable advantage in that area, Va. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duke beat Va. Tech 77-67 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Duke repeat their success, or does Va. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.