Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Wofford 1-2, Duke 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will face off against the Wofford Terriers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Duke will face Wofford after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Duke took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kentucky. The loss was the Blue Devils' first of the season.

Duke's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cooper Flagg, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Khaman Maluach, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 10 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Wofford suffered their closest loss since January 31st on Wednesday. They fell just short of Presbyterian by a score of 71-68. The Terriers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Having lost for the first time this season, Duke fell to 2-1. As for Wofford, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Duke just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Duke against Wofford in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, as the team secured an 86-57 victory. Will Duke repeat their success, or does Wofford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.