Radford Highlanders @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Radford 2-1, Evansville 1-2

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the Evansville Aces at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while the Aces will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, Radford earned an 87-75 win over Old Dominion. That's two games straight that the Highlanders have won by exactly 12 points.

Radford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Evansville lost to Middle Tennessee on the road by a decisive 80-63 margin on Wednesday.

Evansville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tanner Cuff, who scored 15 points plus seven rebounds and three steals, and Cam Haffner, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Joshua Hughes, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Radford now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Evansville, their loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2.