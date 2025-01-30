Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Le Moyne 7-14, FDU 8-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, FDU is heading back home. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

FDU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 144, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over Stonehill on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 93-70 punch to the gut against CCSU on Friday.

FDU pushed their record up to 8-13 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Le Moyne, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season.

FDU beat Le Moyne 91-86 when the teams last played on January 10th. Will FDU repeat their success, or does Le Moyne have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU and Le Moyne both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.