Who's Playing

Florida Tech Panthers @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Florida Tech 0-4, FGCU 3-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida Tech is 0-3 against FGCU since December of 2016 but things could change on Sunday. The Florida Tech Panthers will be staying on the road to face off against the FGCU Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Florida Tech is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 88-67 punch to the gut against Jacksonville two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, FGCU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 79-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCW.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zavian McLean, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points. Keeshawn Kellman was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Florida Tech's loss dropped their record down to 0-4. As for FGCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Florida Tech came up short against FGCU in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, falling 73-59. Can Florida Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FGCU has won all of the games they've played against Florida Tech in the last 8 years.