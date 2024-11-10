Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas So. 1-1, Georgia 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Texas So. Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Georgia is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Tennessee Tech by a score of 83-78.

Georgia relied on the efforts of Asa Newell, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Dakota Leffew, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus three steals. Blue Cain, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Georgia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Texas So. posted their biggest win since December 28, 2023 on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Texas A&M-SA 100-66.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Georgia, as the team is favored by a full 17.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Georgia strolled past Texas So. in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 by a score of 92-75. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does Texas So. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a big 17.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.