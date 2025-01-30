Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Northeastern 11-10, Hampton 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Hampton Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center. The Pirates have the home-court advantage, but the Huskies are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The experts predicted Northeastern would be headed in after a victory, but Towson made sure that didn't happen. Northeastern fell 75-65 to Towson on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Huskies in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from LA Pratt, who had 22 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Drexel on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Harold Woods was another key player, earning 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Northeastern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Hampton suffered a bruising 83-62 defeat at the hands of UNCW on Saturday. The Pirates have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Northeastern's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for Hampton, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Northeastern beat Hampton 70-62 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northeastern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 2 years.