Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: William & Mary 6-7, Hofstra 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hofstra is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex.

Hofstra fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Quinnipiac on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The Pride didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Jean Aranguren, who had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and six assists.

Hofstra struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for William & Mary, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Sunday. They came out on top against Navy by a score of 82-76 on Sunday.

William & Mary's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chase Lowe, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. That's the most assists Lowe has posted since back in March. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Collier, who went 7 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds.

This is the second loss in a row for Hofstra and nudges their season record down to 8-5. As for William & Mary, their victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-7.

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid win over William & Mary in their previous meeting back in January, winning 64-55. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or does William & Mary have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.