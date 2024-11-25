Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Houston Chr. Huskies
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-2, Houston Chr. 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Huskies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Eagles, who come in off a win.
Last Thursday, Eastern Michigan didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Oakland, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory.
Meanwhile, Houston Chr. entered their game against Rice on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Houston Chr. fell just short of Rice by a score of 61-58. The Huskies have struggled against the Owls recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.
Eastern Michigan now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Houston Chr., they now have a losing record at 2-3.