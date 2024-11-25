Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-2, Houston Chr. 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sharp Gymnasium. The Huskies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Eagles, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, Eastern Michigan didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Oakland, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. entered their game against Rice on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Houston Chr. fell just short of Rice by a score of 61-58. The Huskies have struggled against the Owls recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Eastern Michigan now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Houston Chr., they now have a losing record at 2-3.