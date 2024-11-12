Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: SIUE 1-2, Indiana State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Indiana State Sycamores at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hulman Center. The Cougars are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

SIUE will face Indiana State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. SIUE took a serious blow against Illinois, falling 90-58.

Even though they lost, SIUE smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Indiana State humbled Eureka with a 93-48 smackdown. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-29.

SIUE dropped their record down to 1-2 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Indiana State, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SIUE has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Sycamores slightly, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.