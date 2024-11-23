Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Fresno State 2-2, LBSU 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the LBSU Beach at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walter Pyramid. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Fresno State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Prairie View by a score of 94-83 on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bulldogs considering their 56-point performance the contest before.

Fresno State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mor Seck led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Seck had some trouble finding his footing against Cal-Baker. on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Mykell Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Fresno State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 84-41 bruising that Gonzaga dished out on Wednesday. The match marked the Beach's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

LBSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Derrick Michael Xzavierro, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds. Xzavierro is also crushing it when it comes to blocks: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Less helpful for LBSU was TJ Wainwright's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The victory got Fresno State back to even at 2-2. As for LBSU, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Fresno State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Fresno State's way against LBSU in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, as Fresno State made off with a 92-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fresno State has won both of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 7 years.