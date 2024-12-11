Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: UTEP 6-2, Louisville 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Miners will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, UTEP strolled past Seattle with points to spare, taking the game 88-72. With that win, the Miners brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UTEP to victory, but perhaps none more so than Otis Frazier III, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five assists. Frazier III had some trouble finding his footing against UNCG two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Ahamad Bynum, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Louisville couldn't handle Duke on Sunday and fell 76-65. The Cardinals got off to an early lead (up 14 with 8:36 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Terrence Edwards Jr., who had 21 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Ole Miss on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Khani Rooths, who earned ten points along with six rebounds.

UTEP pushed their record up to 6-2 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Louisville, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UTEP has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only drained 28.2% of their threes this season. Given UTEP's sizable advantage in that area, Louisville will need to find a way to close that gap.