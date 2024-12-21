Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: UMBC 7-6, Marist 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers are taking a road trip to face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. The Retrievers have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 269 points over their last three games.

UMBC is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against Georgia Tech. UMBC took a 91-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

UMBC's loss came about despite a quality game from Bryce Johnson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Louie Jordan was another key player, posting 17 points.

UMBC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Georgia Tech pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their match on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Seawolves out 68-66. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Marist's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaden Daughtry, who earned ten points plus eight rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Daughtry a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Josh Pascarelli, who posted 15 points along with three steals.

UMBC's defeat dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Marist, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

UMBC came up short against Marist in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 65-59. Can UMBC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marist won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.