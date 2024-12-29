Who's Playing
IUI Jaguars @ Milwaukee Panthers
Current Records: IUI 5-9, Milwaukee 9-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
Jaguars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Klotsche Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.
IUI is hoping to turn things around on Sunday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 75-69 to FIU last Saturday. The Jaguars were up 46-28 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The losing side was boosted by Jarvis Walker, who scored 24 points in addition to six assists. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Iowa State back in November. Another player making a difference was Paul Zilinskas, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They blew past the Cardinals, posting a 92-57 victory. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.
Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.
IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Milwaukee, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Milwaukee will need to find a way to close that gap.
IUI came up short against Milwaukee in their previous meeting back in February, falling 75-70. Can IUI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Milwaukee is a big 16.5-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 15.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 151.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUI.
- Feb 28, 2024 - Milwaukee 75 vs. IUI 70
- Feb 04, 2024 - Milwaukee 87 vs. IUI 67
- Feb 02, 2023 - Milwaukee 72 vs. IUI 69
- Dec 03, 2022 - Milwaukee 74 vs. IUI 61
- Feb 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 66 vs. IUI 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Milwaukee 89 vs. IUI 54
- Feb 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 84 vs. IUI 72
- Jan 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 83 vs. IUI 76
- Jan 29, 2021 - IUI 73 vs. Milwaukee 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 71 vs. IUI 63