Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: IUI 5-9, Milwaukee 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Jaguars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Klotsche Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

IUI is hoping to turn things around on Sunday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 75-69 to FIU last Saturday. The Jaguars were up 46-28 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Jarvis Walker, who scored 24 points in addition to six assists. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Iowa State back in November. Another player making a difference was Paul Zilinskas, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They blew past the Cardinals, posting a 92-57 victory. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Milwaukee, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Milwaukee will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI came up short against Milwaukee in their previous meeting back in February, falling 75-70. Can IUI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 16.5-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUI.