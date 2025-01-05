Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Niagara 6-7, Mt St Mary's 8-5

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena.

Mt St Mary's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Mason on Saturday. The Mountaineers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Terrell Ard Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 52 points in their last contest, Niagara made sure to put some points up on the board against Le Moyne on Sunday. Niagara ended the year with a bang, routing Le Moyne 88-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Purple Eagles have posted since November 4th.

Niagara was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only racked up nine.

Mt St Mary's defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Niagara, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5. Given Mt St Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's took their win against Niagara in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 91-72. Will Mt St Mary's repeat their success, or does Niagara have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Niagara both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.