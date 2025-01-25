Halftime Report

Belmont has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Murray State 55-37.

If Belmont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-6 in no time. On the other hand, Murray State will have to make due with an 11-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Belmont 14-6, Murray State 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.

Belmont is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Bradley just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 89-77 to the Braves. The match was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but the Bruins couldn't quite close it out.

Carter Whitt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Less helpful for Belmont was Isaiah Walker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Murray State earned a 74-64 victory over S. Illinois on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Murray State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from AJ Ferguson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. Ferguson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Nick Ellington, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 14 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Belmont's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-6. As for Murray State, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Everything went Belmont's way against Murray State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Belmont made off with an 83-61 victory. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Murray State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Murray State is a 4-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Murray State.