American Eagles @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: American 1-2, N. Carolina 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Carolina Tar Heels at 8:00 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

American is likely headed into the game with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Siena on Tuesday. American fell 74-66 to Siena. The Eagles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

American's loss came about despite a quality game from Matt Rogers, who had 26 points. The dominant performance also gave Rogers a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%).

Meanwhile, N. Carolina pushed their score all the way to 89 on Friday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Kansas by a score of 92-89. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Tar Heels, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

Seth Trimble put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points.

American now has a losing record at 1-2. As for N. Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: American has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 24.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

