Monmouth Hawks @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Monmouth 0-2, N. Illinois 1-1

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The N. Illinois Huskies will face off against the Monmouth Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

N. Illinois took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They steamrolled past Holy Cross (IN) 105-37. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-21.

N. Illinois was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Holy Cross (IN) only posted five.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Monmouth last Friday, but the final result did not. There's no need to mince words: Monmouth lost to Temple, and Monmouth lost bad. The score wound up at 103-74. The Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-33.

Madison Durr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 17 points in addition to six assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jack Collins, who posted 11 points plus six rebounds.

N. Illinois' win ended a three-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for Monmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

N. Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-18 record against the spread.

N. Illinois couldn't quite finish off Monmouth in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 74-71. Will N. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Monmouth is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.