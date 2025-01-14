Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Air Force 3-13, Nevada 9-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Nevada. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Nevada needed a bit of extra time to put away Fresno State. They walked away with a 77-66 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Wolf Pack as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Davidson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Sanders, who posted 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Nevada smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Jose State.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with six assists and three steals. He has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played.

Nevada's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Nevada hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 63.1. The only thing between Nevada and another offensive beatdown is Air Force. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Nevada was able to grind out a solid win over Air Force in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, winning 67-54. Does Nevada have another victory up their sleeve, or will Air Force turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a big 19.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.