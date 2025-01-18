Who's Playing

Current Records: San Jose State 9-10, Nevada 10-7

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

What to Know

San Jose State is 2-8 against Nevada since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Spartans in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

San Jose State will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating New Mexico, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. San Jose State skirted by New Mexico 71-70 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Latrell Davis with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Jose State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robert Vaihola, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Davis was another key player, earning 11 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Nevada earned a 68-62 victory over Air Force on Tuesday.

Tre Coleman was the offensive standout of the matchup as he almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Fresno State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Justin McBride, who posted eight points along with nine rebounds and two steals.

San Jose State's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-10. As for Nevada, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

San Jose State might still be hurting after the devastating 84-63 defeat they got from Nevada in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can San Jose State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a big 13-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.