Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Fairfield 0-2, New Hamp. 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags are taking a road trip to face off against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lundholm Gym. Neither the Stags nor the Wildcats could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Saturday, Fairfield came up short against Georgetown and fell 69-57.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Prophet Johnson, who earned seven points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with UConn but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. New Hamp. was dealt a punishing 92-53 loss at the hands of UConn on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wildcats in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost five in a row.

New Hamp.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony McComb III, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points, and Trey Woodyard, who earned 11 points. What's more, Woodyard also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, New Hamp. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as UConn pulled down 15.

Fairfield's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for New Hamp., they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking ahead, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Fairfield ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 14-5 when favored last season. Stags fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,245.65. New Hamp. has only been the underdog twice this season, and they suffered a loss both times.

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Fairfield.