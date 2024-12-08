Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Harvard 2-7, New Hamp. 2-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson's road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lundholm Gym.

Last Wednesday, Harvard was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to Holy Cross.

Robert Hinton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against St. John's last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Dartmouth 69-65. The match was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but the Wildcats couldn't quite close it out.

Harvard's defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-7. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Odds

Harvard is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

