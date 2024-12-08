Who's Playing
Harvard Crimson @ New Hamp. Wildcats
Current Records: Harvard 2-7, New Hamp. 2-10
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
The Harvard Crimson's road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lundholm Gym.
Last Wednesday, Harvard was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to Holy Cross.
Robert Hinton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against St. John's last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.
Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Dartmouth 69-65. The match was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but the Wildcats couldn't quite close it out.
Harvard's defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-7. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.
Odds
Harvard is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
