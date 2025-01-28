Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Toledo 11-8, Ohio 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio is 1-9 against Toledo since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. The Bobcats will stroll in with a 16 game home winning streak (dating back to last season), but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their the second matchup with Toledo.

Ohio is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-59 win over Kent State on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio to victory, but perhaps none more so than Vic Searls, who posted nine points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Toledo was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowling Green on Friday, taking the game 84-71.

Toledo can attribute much of their success to Sonny Wilson, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Wilson also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Ohio is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for Toledo, their win bumped their record up to an identical 11-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Ohio has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-12 ATS record.

Odds

Ohio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.