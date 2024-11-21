Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-4, Oklahoma 3-0

What to Know

Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

East Texas A&M will head into Tuesday's game out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 81-46 loss at the hands of UConn. The match marked the Lions' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

East Texas A&M's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Camerin James, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus two steals, and KC Ugwuakazi, who scored seven points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ugwuakazi a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East Texas A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UConn racked up 18.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma entered their tilt with Stetson on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They were the clear victor by an 85-64 margin over the Hatters. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in the Sooners' favor.

Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to Kobe Elvis, who went 9 for 15 en route to 24 points plus six assists and three steals. Jalon Moore was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

East Texas A&M's loss dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Oklahoma, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 27.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

