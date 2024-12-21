Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Queens 7-5, Ole Miss 10-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Queens Royals are taking a road trip to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Queens' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Mercer by a score of 73-66 on Wednesday.

Queens was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercer only racked up seven.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss earned a 74-61 victory over Southern U. on Tuesday.

Ole Miss' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaylen Murray, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus five assists. The dominant performance gave Murray a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 15 points.

Queens' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Ole Miss, they pushed their record up to 10-1 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Queens has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.