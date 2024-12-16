Who's Playing

Willamette Bearcats @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Willamette 0-0, Portland 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Willamette Bearcats will start their season against the Portland Pilots. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chiles Center.

The experts predicted Portland would be headed in after a win, but Kansas City made sure that didn't happen. Portland took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas City on Tuesday. The Pilots have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Willamette, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Willamette suffered a grim 107-84 defeat to Portland in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Willamette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Portland has won all of the games they've played against Willamette in the last 5 years.