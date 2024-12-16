Who's Playing
Willamette Bearcats @ Portland Pilots
Current Records: Willamette 0-0, Portland 3-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
The Willamette Bearcats will start their season against the Portland Pilots. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chiles Center.
The experts predicted Portland would be headed in after a win, but Kansas City made sure that didn't happen. Portland took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas City on Tuesday. The Pilots have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.Their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Willamette, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.
Willamette suffered a grim 107-84 defeat to Portland in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Willamette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Portland has won all of the games they've played against Willamette in the last 5 years.
- Nov 25, 2023 - Portland 107 vs. Willamette 84
- Nov 11, 2021 - Portland 122 vs. Willamette 78
- Nov 05, 2019 - Portland 86 vs. Willamette 36